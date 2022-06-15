Yellowjackets season 2: New Q&A reflections from the cast!

There are few shows that we’re excited for this year on the level of Yellowjackets season 2, and ultimately for good reason! We’re talking here about an intelligent, twisted show that hopefully is going to give us more progression within the past, and also give us a few answers from the present like if Van is alive!!??

So while we wait for production to start later this summer, why not hear from the cast on a few different topics?

If you look below, you can see a series of videos featuring Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, and many other actors as they answer a number of questions about season 1 and the work that they did. All of this of course lays the foundation for what’s sure to be a great season 2, and even without a lot of major teases in here it’s clear that the actors remain really passionate about the work that they did.

The crazy thing right now is that there’s already a road map for FAR beyond next season. While we’re sure that showrunners Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle will give us some answers about the Antler Queen (Lottie?) and who else is alive in the future, they probably don’t feel an insane amount of pressure just yet. While there is no formal season 3 renewal as of yet, it’s a reasonably fair to assume that it will be back. This show feels a lot like Breaking Bad in that it wasn’t a smash the first season but the word of mouth on how good that show was built that audience fast by season two and we feel like the same thing is happening here.

Q: What was it like to play into Shauna’s comedic side? A: @melanielynskey pic.twitter.com/ta7F5C0nar — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) June 12, 2022

Q: What did you think of the fans’ reaction to Misty? A: @sammihanratty pic.twitter.com/aKaEv1Q9CO — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) June 12, 2022

Q: How was your role in #Yellowjackets different from other roles you’ve played? A: @tawnycypress pic.twitter.com/zhwVolqnO7 — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) June 12, 2022

Q: What was your reaction when you read the finale script? A: Ella Purnell pic.twitter.com/MtppTp2iYk — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) June 12, 2022

Q: How did you and the adult version of your character work together? A: Sophie Thatcher & @jasminsavoy pic.twitter.com/SWotVhFVbE — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) June 12, 2022

