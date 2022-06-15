Evil season 3 episode 2 spoilers: A meme goes out of control!

As you get prepared for Evil season 3 episode 2 on Paramount+ this weekend, you gotta be prepared for chaos and plenty of it.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

To be specific, we’re talking here about an internet meme that is causing people to do some terrible things! This is one of those episodes that will be extremely topical in nature, but also most likely incredibly demented. It’s easy to remember that this is the sort of show that loves to dive into present-day influences and how they can impact people in shocking ways; what you see in the Evil season 3 episode 2 synopsis below is a mere introduction:

David, Kristen and Ben investigate a Slender-Man like internet meme that is quickly spiraling out of control and inciting teenagers to commit blasphemous acts in order to avoid death.

This episode is titled “The Demon of Memes,” and we’re getting a good sense already that throughout this season, we are going to be seeing these characters confront both literal and metaphorical demons as they find their way to better understand the world around them. Clearly, David’s struggling already with temptation, which isn’t too bit of a shock given how season 2 concluded. How crazy will things get for him? It’s at least something to wonder about right now. We’re still early on in this season, though, so we can’t guarantee any one through-line being necessarily dominant for too long a stretch.

For those curious about the future beyond episode 2 already, know that the title for episode 3 is “The Demon of Sex.” In a way, this one is pretty easy to predict after what we’ve seen on the show already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 2?

Have any early predictions for what lies ahead, and what the future could hold for David and Kristen at this point? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







