God’s Favorite Idiot season 2: Is it renewed? Return date hopes

Following the premiere at Netflix, is there going to be a God’s Favorite Idiot season 2 renewal? The current status of the show may be a mystery to a lot of viewers. After all, it often is for any show at the streaming service at first.

On paper, we do tend to believe that there’s a lot of potential for this show, starting with the presence of Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. There’s also a really fun premise at the center of the story: What God tasks a person to save the world who, on the surface, is totally incapable of it? There’s of course a lot of laughs in here with this cast, but also plenty of heart.

Now is where we do come bearing a little bit of good news! There is more of this coming. Netflix originally ordered sixteen episodes of the series, and only eight of them dropped today. That means that there’s another batch coming — Netflix could end up referring to them as “Part 2” or something else in this vein. At this particular point in time, we’ve come to realize that it can be rather tough to fully understand their terminology a lot of the time.

Ultimately, we would hope that those remaining episodes would come out either later on this year or at some point in early 2023, but it’s probably going to be a good while before we get more information on any of this. One of the things we very-much know about Netflix is that they are rarely ever in a hurry to rush some of this stuff along. The most important thing right now is that they continue to promote and push out the episodes that they already have! In doing this, they significantly raise the odds that this is going to be a show with some significant staying power, and that can be a hard thing for Netflix to obtain a lot of the time.

Do you want to see God’s Favorite Idiot season 2 happen over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







