MasterChef season 12 episode 5 spoilers: The first Mystery Box!

Next week on MasterChef season 12 episode 5, you’re going to see the expected return of an old favorite: The Mystery Box Challenge!

From the moment that the show announced that they’d be doing this Back to Win season, we felt like the producers would cook up something special with these. Since the contestants have all gone through them before, the goal this time around has to be to raise the stakes and come up with culinary conquests that are more challenging than ever. That could mean either unusual ingredients or pairings that the contestants have to navigate. We have a feeling that at least some will figure this out, and we’ll just have to see what sort of advantage they can get from that.

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 12 episode 5 synopsis with more information about what’s coming, including a surprise guest coming into the kitchen:

This week, the chefs face their first mystery box challenge of the season. Season Seven winner, Vegas restaurant owner and cocktail connoisseur Shaun O’Neale, returns to the MasterChef kitchen to dish out the challenge.

We tend to believe personally that O’Neale is far from the only former champion who will be turning up to the kitchen this season; we 100% expect that there will be a few other winners turning up to impart their wisdom as to how winning this show can be life-changing. MasterChef can be a great pathway to having a longstanding career in food, or at the very least a stepping stone to whatever you want. It’s all about how you present yourself during the competition and how you branch out after the fact.

