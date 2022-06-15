Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Could Meredith Grey remain the Chief?

As we approach the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere airing on ABC this fall, one thing is going to be clear: Meredith Grey is in a very different spot!

Following Miranda Bailey’s decision to step down at the very end of the finale, Ellen Pompeo’s character found herself in a position that she absolutely did not expect. At one moment, it looked like she was ready to go to Minnesota. In the next, however, she found out she is now serving as interim Chief. Someone has to take on this role and in some ways, it makes sense that it is Meredith. The residency program is going, Bailey’s spirit is shaken, and Dr. Grey has the most pristine resume out of anyone in the hospital. So long as she wants this job, we tend to believe that it is hers.

Of course, this is where we also must bring up the following question: Does she really want said job? There isn’t necessarily a lot of positive attributes that come with having it, especially when you consider the stress it can put you under. Yet, we do think there’s value in her having it for at least a little while.

With a show like Grey’s Anatomy that has been going on for so long, one of the things that you almost always want to do is find some new ways to challenge your characters. Meanwhile, Bailey could eventually come back to the hospital, but in a different role as she manages her stress and her physical/mental well-being. Eventually, we do think it makes the most sense for her to take on the role of Chief again, but there’s a lot of time before we get around to that.

