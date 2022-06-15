Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC alongside both Chicago PD and Chicago Fire? Are we getting close to seeing all three shows back?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a perfect world, obviously it’d be fantastic to get more of these stories as soon as possible. Just think about everything that is still out there that needs to be resolved! We’re thinking here about the fire that Will Halstead and Dylan Scott find themselves in, or what’s going to happen to Severide and Stella after some dangerous people followed them to their cabin.

It would be wonderful to have more news to share on all of this right now, but unfortunately, that’s just not the case. There is no new episode of any of these shows tonight, and nor is there going to be one for at least another few months. They haven’t even started filming as of yet! We expect them to all be in production again once we get around to next month, so there is a little bit of patience that is going to be required here.

As for what you can expect when these shows do come back, a lot of it is going to come down to see a number of big surprises for a lot of these characters across the board. With both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire in particular, we do think that both of these shows are going to pick up almost immediately where the finales left off. It’s impossible for that not to happen! We think that Chicago PD, meanwhile, could do more of a time jump to get past the early stages of Voight’s grief, but we imagine that all three shows will get to the same place eventually. After all, it makes sense for them to line up for any potential crossovers down the road.

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Chicago Med, including other insight all about what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







