Mayans MC season 4 finale: Show EP breaks down shocking cliffhanger

Last night, the Mayans MC season 4 finale delivered a heck of an ending — and a fiery cliffhanger that we’re bound to remember.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Here’s what we can say for the time being. EZ is now the head of the Santo Padre chapter of the Mayans. Also, the warehouse that he valued so much as the club’s future is up in flames. Presumably, all of the drugs are gone. The partnership (if you want to call it that) with Galindo could be no more.

So who lit the metaphorical match here? The easy assumption to make is that it’s EZ’s brother Angel, who was never fully on board with the idea of a full-scale war. He also sees what his brother has become and he hates it. Gaby is dead, Alvarez has been pushed out of the club, and nothing was as it was. There is motive at the moment for Angel to do this.

Speaking per Entertainment Weekly, co-creator Elgin James confirms that there is a huge shift ahead for the brothers (remember that EZ did threaten him), but also did not confirm that 100% it was Angel at the end of the finale:

…The brothers will never be the same. I don’t know if that’s Angel [setting the fire], I don’t know if that’s Isaac, I don’t know who that is — but there’s someone who’s burning all that down, and nothing on our show will ever be the same.

When will we learn the truth? Probably during season 5, especially since there’s no telling if there will be a season 6. You gotta live in the moment as a storyteller! Technically, there is no season 5 renewal as of yet either, but we’re pretty confident that’s happening after what happened last night:

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC and the road ahead

What did you think about the shocking end of Mayans MC season 4?

Where do you think we’re going to see things go moving forward now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for more updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







