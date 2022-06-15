Legacies season 4 episode 20 (series finale): Show EP on fitting ending

Tomorrow night is going to bring us Legacies season 4 episode 20, otherwise known as the series finale. Of course, it will also be epic. It’s also going to be nostalgic, given the fact that we’re going to be seeing connections to The Originals in here, as well. We know already that Joseph Morgan will be turning up in here at some point as Klaus!

While this episode was not necessarily set up from the start to be the end of the series, the writers were able to make it work as both a season finale and final farewell. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Julie Plec had to say about early conversations with The CW about the long-term future of the show:

“The network called to basically say, ‘We don’t know if we’ll have jobs, or if we’ll have shows, or how much power we’ll even have to bring back the shows that we want.’ It was all up in the air, so they said to please plan accordingly, because there was a chance we wouldn’t know [whether we were renewed or canceled] until June. Because we were given that information, we were able to write a really nice completion to the arc of the season and make it feel like the end of the series without having to fret too much over it.

“Creatively, I’m thankful that we were able to bring this season to a close — not knowing if it would be the final close — in a way that’s satisfying and nostalgic and something we can all be proud of … But this should still be on the air, in my opinion.”

So why is this show ending? It’s mostly due to no fault of its own. Rather, there are two different factors that are weighing heavily on what The CW is doing right now. First and foremost, there are the rumors of a potential sale. Also, there’s the fact that Warner Bros. has a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery who clearly has other plans for how they want to do their business.

Of course, we’d love to see something else in this world down the road, but there is no guarantee of that.

