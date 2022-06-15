Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Rhea Seehorn’s ominous tease

We know that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 is set to air on AMC come July 11, and we also know there is a TON of drama ahead.

In particular, we know that we’re getting close to the big question that makes us equally excited and terrified: What happens to Kim Wexler? Is she going to make it through the final chapter of this show? The primary theory out there is that she dies, but there are a lot of other possibilities in here, as well…

Speaking as a part of a fantastic Variety cover story, Rhea Seehorn made it abundantly clear that there are still many ways Kim’s story could go: “Death is not the only tragic end.”

Does this mean that Kim is for sure subjected to a tragic end on this show? Not necessarily, but it’s hard to imagine her being anywhere good in the immediate future. Otherwise, she’d still be around in Breaking Bad. One possibility is that she somehow goes down for Howard Hamlin’s death; or Lalo or someone else associated with the cartel kidnaps her or takes her far away. We can’t see her leaving Jimmy of her own accord right now, mostly because of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far on the show.

By the end of season 6, we’re sure a lot will be clear. Personally, we’re still hoping that Kim will find a way to be reunited with Jimmy down the line, even if that means turning up at a certain Cinnabon in Omaha…

