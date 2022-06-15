Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5: Reva’s backstory, Order 66 ties

During this week’s Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5 on Disney+, we finally got an answer to a long-simmering question — what is the truth about Reva? Who is she, and why has she done some of the things she’s done?

As fantastically-played as the whole story was by Moses Ingram, we know that a lot of big-time Star Wars fans saw this coming…

Just as many hypothesized, Reva was a survivor of Order 66 and Anakin Skywalker’s attacks on young children. She played dead and hid amongst the bodies to ensure her survival, and from that moment on she wanted nothing more than revenge for those she lost. After all, she considered her fellow children the closest thing to a family she ever had! From the start, her objective was to get close to Vader in whatever way she could; that way, she could act as soon as the opportunity presented itself to her.

What we ended up seeing over the course of the episode tonight was powerful, as Reva did eventually get her chance to strike at Vader — after all, he was distracted by Obi-Wan Kenobi being able to take off. Unfortunately for her, her battle against the Sith Lord did not go well at all, and it’s remarkable that she’s still alive. (Also, how in the world did Vader and the shockingly-alive Grand Inquisitor not decide to make 100% sure that she was dead? Total stereotypical villain move.)

Reva was interesting before and now, she may be one of the most fascinating characters in the Star Wars universe. Unfortunately for her, we know that her efforts end in vain given that Vader clearly survives any future attacks on his life.

