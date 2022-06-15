Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5: Is Tala dead?

Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5 was easily the most important of the season so far, and also the most surprising. After all, the show managed to shine on a light on several important characters … but then also kill someone off.

This is where we, unfortunately, have to say a fond farewell to Tala. Pending some miracle, she is gone, and she gave her life trying to safe Obi-Wan and everyone else from Vader and the rest of his army.

Tala’s death was undoubtedly a heroic one, and we also can’t help but bemoan the timing behind it. Tala had already proved herself to be a really fantastic character, someone who had joined the Empire only to then understand that there was a different way for her to be. She used her position to try and be a hero. In some ways, you can argue that her fate was inevitable since at some point, Vader and his legion would have gotten their revenge. However, we have seen a multitude of characters in this world survive perilous situations before.

With Tala gone, Ben Kenobi does have another opportunity to survive; not only that, but he is presumably another step closer to getting Princess Leia home. However, we know that there are some other huge obstacles standing in his way, and those of course include the continued presence of Vader and even Reva — who, as it turns out, has a very different motivation of her own from what we’ve all seen.

Are you heartbroken over what happened to Tala on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5?

Are you heartbroken over what happened to Tala on Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5?

