Catfish: Max Joseph returns to celebrate MTV show’s 200th episode!

Tonight on MTV, there was a celebration like no other: The 200th episode of Catfish: The TV Show arrived on the air! What started as a fascinating look into society and relationships turned into so much more, and now, the series is a mainstay with an audience all over the world.

There’s a lot to like about this milestone, especially since Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are still working to help people find answers, closure, and sometimes the truth about the relationships that they are in online.

In the video below, you can see just a taste of what happened leading into the episode tonight — Nev seemed to be genuinely surprised that this was the 200th episode, and there was such a celebration around that! Not every show has a chance to get meta like this and commemorate what they’ve done … especially with a former co-host stopping back in! Isn’t it nice to get another appearance from Max Joseph? It’s a hit of nostalgia from those earlier seasons, and another stamp of approval to the work that Nev and Kamie are currently doing.

The fantastic thing about where we are with Catfish at this point is that there’s not necessarily an end in sight; theoretically, there could be another 200 episodes if MTV and the hosts wanted there to be. While we like to think that we’re all more aware of the difficulties of online relationships in 2022, the heart wants what the heart wants and sometimes, we all want to believe the person we’re virtually connecting to. The people who come on the show looking for help are at their most vulnerable; they’ve put themselves out there and at their core, they just want to know if those feelings are fully reciprocated.

Here’s to hoping for a lot more Catfish down the road, and for new answers and relationship dynamics that you haven’t quite seen before.

What stands out to you about the first 200 episodes of Catfish: The TV Show?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay tuned for other updates. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Celebrating the 200th episode of #Catfish with a lil' help from Max!!! 😭 Don't miss a moment TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV! pic.twitter.com/GbuvI7re0U — MTV (@MTV) June 14, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







