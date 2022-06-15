Succession season 4: A reunion leading into the start of filming

Based on a lot of preliminary indications, production on Succession season 4 is going to be kicking off sooner rather than later. There’s of course a lot to celebrate with that, and it goes alongside the other news that we have to share today about a cast reunion!

This week, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and the rest of the cast got together in New York to do a FYC panel right in the heart of Emmy season. Given that this show is a favorite to get a ton of nominations, we understand why events like this are important.

Have you watched our full Succession season 3 finale review yet? If not, go ahead and do that below! After you check it out, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any other coverage for season 4.

What we also found important about this particular gathering is that Strong still has his silver hair; unless Kendall Roy is going for a different look in season 4, this likely means that production has not formally started yet. Still, a lot of the early chatter was that it would begin at some point during the month of June, so we’ll continue to hold onto that for as long as we can.

It goes without saying that story-wise, the premise for the new season feels pretty darn awesome. After spending much of season 3 battling it out, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy all find themselves in a spot where they may be better off working together. Tom has already gone against his own wife and is now fully Team Logan, where presumably he’s going to have more power than ever before. Of course, we also tend to assume that this comes at a pretty tremendous cost.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What are you hoping to see on Succession season 4 when it eventually premieres?

Be sure to let us know below, and also stick around for additional updates! (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







