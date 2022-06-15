Is Emilio Rivera leaving Mayans MC, Marcus Alvarez after season 4 finale?

Is Emilio Rivera leaving Mayans MC following the events of the season 4 finale? Is that something to be legitimately concerned about?

Given that Marcus Alvarez has been in the larger Sons of Anarchy world longer than just about anyone, we absolutely would be shattered if he were to leave. We can at least say that for now, he is no longer a part of the Mayans. EZ and the other members of the club stripped him of his title after a vote, with the majority rule being that he was too soft on his cease fire he established with the Sons of Anarchy. It made sense that he be the one who tried to attempt that, mostly because of the fact that he has a long-established history with them.

Yet, all of those efforts were seemingly in vain, which is a total bummer since we had a chance to see Tig back on the show tonight!

With Alvarez no longer in the club, it’d be easy to assume that he would be gone from the show for good; however, remember that he hasn’t been with the Mayans the entirety of this show as it is. We also could see him coming back as the voice of reason if EZ’s plan of war goes too far. He’s such an intelligent, fascinating guy, and we personally believe that Rivera is one of the icons of this franchise. Not having him around on this show is something that we refuse to accept — unless, of course, Emilio or the producers tell us that we have to do that.

In addition to wondering about Alvarez’s future, of course we’re just going to be hoping for a season 5 of this show in general; why didn’t FX renew that in advance? That would’ve been nice…

What did you think about tonight’s Mayans MC finale, and what will the future hold for Emilio Rivera as Alvarez?

