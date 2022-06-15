Mayans MC season 4 finale kicks off with Coco’s funeral

We knew that the Mayans MC season 4 finale would be emotional, but we didn’t quite imagine it’d kick us in the heart right away.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Yet, this is precisely what we had as this installment took us through the final farewell to Coco, which came in the form of a somber memorial service. All of the other members of the club were there to lay Richard Cabral’s character to rest, and it was such a serious, painful contrast to the events leading up to his death — plus the character’s passing in itself.

The fact that we’re just getting to Coco’s passing in itself at this point signals that this show is really telling a lot of story this season in a fairly short period of time. What is weeks for us is really just days for these characters as they are dealing with an ever-changing world and also circumstances that don’t seem to be getting any easier. The war with the Sons of Anarchy has been there almost since the start of the season, and with EZ getting more and more ruthless, we can’t sit here with any confidence in say that anyone is about to find some larger measure of peace.

Beyond just seeing Coco’s burial in tonight’s episode, there was another moment that stood out here, as well: The speech Leticia gave to everyone in attendance was really darn powerful, especially when she gave everyone a true peace of her mind. She’d never forgive the group for what happened to Coco, and it’s another reminder of the toll that being in this world can take. Adding to this, of course, were all of the other demons this character confronted.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC, including more insight on a possible season 5

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Mayans MC season 4 finale?

How many surprises are you expecting the writers to bring to the table? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







