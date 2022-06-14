All Rise season 3 episode 3 preview: Prepare for ‘Give It Time’

Next week on OWN you are going to have a chance to check out All Rise season 3 episode 3 — so what will you have a chance to see here? Where will the story go from here?

Moving into this episode, there really wasn’t that much the network released in advance. What we can tell you is that the title here is “Give It Time” and, of course, there are a lot of different meanings that this could have. We imagine that Lola Carmichael will have another challenging case on her bench, and she’ll have to figure out how to best handle that amidst an ever-changing world.

We know that there’s one enormous change that Lola is having to contend with already, as that is the transition of Lisa Benner away from her old role. She may still be around here and there, but it’s not the same dynamic as what we’ve seen in the past. We’re of course curious to see more of how that plays out.

The only other thing we’re hoping for right now is that the season 3 live ratings improve from one week to the next. We anticipated that the numbers would fall after airing on CBS the first two years, and there may still be people discovering that the show is back and at a new home. Hopefully, a lot of these people have a chance to rediscover the show sooner rather than later! It’s even more of what you loved from the first couple of seasons.

