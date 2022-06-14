The Challenge USA trailer: Big Brother, Survivor alumni do battle!

Today, CBS unveiled the full The Challenge USA trailer leading into its big premiere next month; so are you ready for a bunch of reality TV alumni to face off like never before?

If you look below, you can see this full video featuring a number of fan favorites from across the reality TV spectrum facing off. This includes people like reigning Big Brother champion Xavier Prather, Ben Driebergen from Survivor, and even some familiar faces from Love Island. This is going to be a showdown like no other when it comes to the reality TV world, and also a number of grueling physical tasks that will put everyone to the task.

We know that a lot of these contestants have competed in various games of strategy before, and this show does have that component. However, there is also a different sort of intensity than what they’ve encountered before. We would say that on paper, the Survivor players have an advantage since they’ve been pushed to the physical limit in so many different ways. They’ve competed in the heat with no food and little water; meanwhile, Big Brother revolves around people living in an air-conditioned house most of the season and competing here and there. There are endurance competitions, though, and we suppose some of the better competitors here will also be those who did very well at those.

Yet, who knows? Maybe this show will do a good job cutting away at some of these preconceived notions, and leaving us with a competition that in the end is chock full of surprises. We know that from our vantage point, we’d be pretty happy if there’s a winner at the end of this who nobody sees coming.

