Mayans MC season 4 finale run time: Will episode 10 be extended?

Tonight, the Mayans MC season 4 finale is going to air on FX — so are you going to get a longer run time than usual because of it?

Well, let’s just hope that you’ve set a lot of time aside on your schedule tonight; you’re going to need it for what is one of the longest episodes we’ve had for this show. Per the official TV Guide listings, tonight’s episode 10 titled “When The Breakdown Hit At Midnight” is currently set to run for an hour and 43 minutes. That obviously includes commercials, but even when you take them out of the equation, you’re still looking at an installment that will run longer than an hour.

There is absolutely a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up within this finale. Take, for starters, learning more about the current war between the Mayans and the Sons. Also, where is the club going to be without Taza? Who else could EZ Reyes kill? We know that this show and that character in particular have gotten particularly darker over time, and we’re not sure that there is an easy way for JD Pardo’s character to get out of all of this.

If you haven’t seen the promo yet for the finale, we suggest that you take a look at that below. Unfortunately, there is no word on a season 5 renewal as of yet, but we’re hoping that something more will come out on that subject over the next few weeks.

Just in case you want anything more about this episode, here is the super-short synopses we got courtesy of FX themselves: “EZ ties up loose ends as the future of the club hangs in the balance; Alvarez seeks peace with a Redwood Original.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayans MC right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Mayans MC season 4 finale?

How many surprises are you expecting the writers to bring to the table? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







