Blue Bloods season 13: Will this be a big season for Erin?

With Blue Bloods season 13 to premiere on CBS this fall, that gives us a lot of time to sit back and think about things. In particular, that leaves us a lot of time to think about the future of one Erin Reagan.

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Are we gearing up for the biggest season so far for Bridget Moynahan’s character? For the time being, it certainly does feel that way. She made the decision at the end of the season 12 finale to run for District Attorney and in doing that, she unlocked a whole new world of stories for herself.

While we understand that Blue Bloods is not a procedural, there are certain characters that do get the limelight here and there more than others. Season 13 feels like a big one for Erin. Unless the show does the DA election over the offseason, we imagine that the first few episodes will have a somewhat-continuous story. They almost have to as we see Erin do what she can in order to campaign hard for the office; that means trying to figure out the right angles and also how to best handle her family name.

We don’t need to see the show get altogether political; instead, the idea that intrigues us the most in here is seeing what happens if the character is accused of getting an easy ride due to being a Reagan. Or, what happens if she faces a situation where she has to square off with her father publicly. This could prove to be one of the most challenging situations that she’s faced, even if twelves seasons of story suggest she is more than prepared to take on the job.

Here’s the funniest thing about all of this: There’s still no guarantee she gets the gig! She could go through all of this and still not have a clear result when the dust settles.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now, including more on what the future will hold

What do you want to see for Erin moving into the Blue Bloods season 13 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







