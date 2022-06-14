Chicago Fire season 11: Why Sylvie Brett could be poised for huge season

Based on what happened at the end of season 10, is there a chance that Chicago Fire season 11 could be huge for any one character? Who is the best set up at this point for an incredible arc?

Be sure to follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

When you think solely about the premiere, it is pretty easy to guess that we’re going to see a pretty enormous spotlight for both Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. It’s hard to imagine anything different for the two of them at the moment. They have to find a way to get out of that cabin alive, and we’re saying that feeling as though they are about to be hit with some sort of onslaught. That just feels inevitable based on the way the season 10 finale ended.

If we are looking across the entirety of the season, this may actually be the biggest season yet for Sylvie Brett. Think about it this way. At the end of season 10, Kara Killmer’s character returned to Chicago realizing that this was where her life was. She loves Casey, but she is not in a position where she wants to uproot where she is and what she’s doing. This season could be one of self-discovery for this character. She has to figure out what the immediate future holds for her and Jesse Spencer’s character, while also settle back in to being the Paramedic in Charge. She could face more professional challenges, and at a certain point we wonder if even more opportunities will await her professionally.

When it comes to all aspects of her life, there could be more going on for Brett now than just about any other character in this world, and we are absolutely excited to see what the writers end up cultivating for her. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t lead to some stretch where she is gone for a long period of time again.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire right now

Who do you want to see have a big season on Chicago Fire moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to make 100% certain you don’t miss any further updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







