Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser: Kim and the candle

Today AMC unveiled a new Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 teaser, and let’s just say that this is ominous — very ominous.

If you look below, you can see a video that focuses heavily on Kim Wexler speaking out the oath to become an attorney, while we watch a candle burn with blood-splatter on its side. This is an ominous scene that reminds us of where Rhea Seehorn’s character is at, and it could be foreshadowing for something that happens to her down the road.

We know that entering episode 8, Jimmy and Kim have an enormous problem on their hands: Howard Hamlin is dead. Not only that, but the man who killed him in Lalo Salamanca is standing right in front of them, weapon in hand. They have to clean up this mess, while simultaneously dealing with whatever it is that Lalo wants. That is not going to be easy.

We think the meaning of this teaser is a study of contrast. While Kim deals with the aftermath of Howard being shot, she could very well flash back to when she first became a lawyer. She most likely never imagined that she would be in such a spot, and the attraction that she had to the thrill and the danger may have officially gone to far. She now can’t walk anything back with Howard, and depending on what Lalo wants and how they dispose of the body, her future may never be the same. We know that she’s not around for Breaking Bad for a reason.

Remember that the remaining episodes are going to arrive come Monday, July 11 on AMC.

