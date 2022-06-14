America’s Got Talent video: Meet Max Ostler, contemporary dancer

There is another new episode of America’s Got Talent airing tonight on NBC, so why not take a moment to celebrate Max Ostler?

In the new video below courtesy of Cinema Blend, you can see a snippet from his audition. Just in the forty-plus seconds we have here, it’s abundantly clear what Max does and how he’s working to impress the judges. He is a young contemporary dancer, and we know just how challenging this particular style is. Your movements have to be lyrical and it’s imperative you find a way to continue to show different sides of yourself in the performance. It’s one of the most emotional styles that you’re ever going to be able to perform.

We’d argue that contemporary is also one of the most difficult styles to do on AGT since in a lot of ways, it’s in contrast to the bright, obnoxious stage that exists all around you. At some point during your routine, you actually have to work to make sure that the judges can tune out a lot of the noise and focus on what is directly in front of them … and we know that this is not an altogether easy thing to do.

Luckily, we do think that Max pulls this off, and seems to have especially impressed judge Sofia Vergara. He’s a slam dunk to move forward and in the next round, he just has to come up with another memorable routine. Everyone knows at this point he is a compelling dancer, so we’d argue that a lot of what he does next will be heavily dependent on whatever storytelling he manages to do along with it.

