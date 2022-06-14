Tom Swift season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A new adventure!

Next week on Tom Swift season 1 episode 4, it really feels like you’re going to have a combination of all sorts of great stuff. You’ll have a storyline that allows Tom to show his caring side, while at the same time another that shows off just how high-stakes some of his business operations are.

If there’s one thing that we’ve learned over the first few episodes, it’s that there is never a dull moment in his life — and that is probably going to be the case the rest of the season.

Below, you can check out the full Tom Swift season 1 episode 4 synopsis with more information all about what lies ahead:

TOM GOES WEST – An annoyed Tom (Tian Richards) goes full on dad mode when Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) shocks his friends by stowing away in a side panel on the Swift Jet hoping to join in on the mission to rescue his uncle Barton. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) persuades Tom to let her take the jet to meet up with Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton) in hopes of finding out if Stone Corp. might be planning an attack in Dallas. Lastly, in a surprising twist Tom insists that Isaac (Marquise Vilson) accompany Zenzie to help keep her safe. April Parker Jones also stars. Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Teresa Huang & Sydney Baloue (#104). Original airdate 6/21/2022.

Now, we just have to hope that the ratings get a little stronger from here on out. The show lost almost 100,000 viewers from its series premiere and moving forward, we know that things could get tougher. There is no Superman & Lois accompanying it tonight, and that’s a challenge … and really, there’s only two more episodes of that show left before it comes to a close for the year.

