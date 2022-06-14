Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Is there more excellent superhero drama right around the corner? Given where we last left things off with the show, we’re very much excited to see where things go from here.

Unfortunately, we won’t have a chance to see it tonight. This marks the final hiatus of the season, but at least it’s a brief one. The Tyler Hoechlin drama returns on June 21, and then, we’re going to get the epic finale on June 28. Following that, season 3 won’t be premiering until 2023, but we prefer not to think about that right now since it makes us sad.

Want to get a few more details on what’s ahead while we wait? Then we have you covered! Take a look below for details on both of the next two Superman & Lois…

Season 2 episode 14, “Worlds War Bizarre” – PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston’s (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci (#214). Original airdate 6/21/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 15, “Waiting for Superman” – SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? That feels likely, and we hope it’s something that builds up hype for season 3 to yet another level.

