Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5: How will it set up finale?

Wednesday is going to mark something huge for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1. After all, episode 5 will be airing, and it will set up the finale! To think, there are only six episodes that we’re getting this year, and the thought of that remains 100% distressing. That’s especially the case when you consider that at the time of this writing, there is still no confirmation that a season 2 will be coming.

So how will episode 5 set the stage for the finale? What can you ultimately expect to see?

If you haven’t watched our latest Obi-Wan Kenobi video as of yet, check that out below! There’s a lot to get into when it comes to episode 4. Once you do watch, remember to also SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

We imagine that the story will kick off almost immediately after episode 4, with Obi-Wan doing his best to finally bring Princess Leia home after the dramatic escape from the fortress. Unfortunately, the principal problem here comes in the form of Reva, who is still very-much tracking the two of them thanks to a bug she planted on Lola the droid. This could cause them both to be found and after that, a dramatic showdown involving Darth Vader.

It’s hard to imagine Obi-Wan concluding without another showdown with him and Vader, especially since Hayden Christensen has really had so little to do for most of the season. It’s also hard to imagine too much of it taking place in episode 5. While there could be some big reveals like a Reva backstory or finding out where Tala’s place is moving forward, we imagine that the show is going to want to save something big for the finale. This was never designed with the thinking that there would be an automatic season 2. With that in mind, we imagine they’re going to put their all into making sure this is the strongest finale possible.

Related – Get some more news on Obi-Wan Kenobi, including more discussion on Reva

What do you think we’ll see moving into Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5?

If you’ve got any expectations, let us know below! After you do that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







