SEAL Team season 6: Max Thieriot status confirmed (again)

Just in case you are still worried about the status of Max Thieriot on SEAL Team season 6, here’s another reminder that you don’t have to be.

According to a new report from TVLine, Thieriot is 100% still a series regular on the upcoming season, even though he has an upcoming CBS drama in Fire Country that was ordered to series and is on the fall schedule.

So how is he able to make this work? It’s probably due to the pilot for Fire Country filming before SEAL Team started up production; meanwhile, season 6 for the Paramount+ series is filming right now. We imagine that Fire Country will start up again later this summer and by that time, Max will either be done or will pop in here and there.

While you can expect to see more of Clay in season 6 (and hopefully past that big, explosive cliffhanger), his status for a potential season 7 is up in the air. A lot of that will depend heavily on how well Fire Country performs and then also what the filming dates are. It’s a lot for anyone to balance both shows in the long-term, especially since both of them are physically grueling. We’re just glad to have Max around for at least one more run of the military drama, especially since it’s as strong in quality right now as it has ever been. The move to Paramount+ has allowed them to tell stories that are bigger and more intense, and also even more realistic to what goes on for real SEALs who are out there fighting to keep everyone safe.

There is no SEAL Team season 6 premiere date just yet, but we are anticipating it being back this fall. To get more information while you wait, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you want to see from Max Thieriot moving into SEAL Team season 6?

Meanwhile, what do you think is going to happen with Clay after that big cliffhanger? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

