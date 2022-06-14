Is FBI new tonight on CBS alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? We want to believe that there’s a lot of big stuff coming within this franchise, especially since all three have a two-season order beyond what we saw this spring!

Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air tonight for any of them, as this frustrating waiting game is very-much going to continue. The earliest you can expect any of these shows to be coming back is either in late September or early October, though we imagine some more information will be handed down there in due time. There’s really no reason to hurry!

When it comes to the stories that lies ahead, we don’t tend to think that the writers are out to dramatically change what we saw from the past year. Think in terms of some high-intensity cases who challenge all of these characters like never before. Also, a couple of major villains who could appear a few times over the years.

One of the things that we absolutely are expecting coming up here is for the shows to take advantage of their two-season renewals to tell stories they don’t have to pay off for some time. It’s a luxury to have this much leeway, and not have to worry about whether or not you’re getting more episodes in the immediate future. We tend to think that they will all take advantage in some shape or form.

Oh, and of course some of this could include crossovers. We’re sure that some of them will be standalone in nature, but they could be opportunities to bring in good ratings and give attention to every single show within this franchise.

What do you want to see on FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted when the shows come back?

