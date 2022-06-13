The Last of Us – HBO premiere date: Is there any hope for 2022 launch?

Given that HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us just shared a new photo and there are reports that production is over, could we actually see a premiere date this year? Is there any reason for hope when it comes to this?

The first thing that we should say here to anyone excited for more of this story is that we 100% understand. After all, we’re talking about an adaptation of one of the biggest video-games of the past several years! While understandably there have been a lot of less-than-successful entries to this list, The Last of Us has a narrative that should work well in TV series form. Also, there are a lot of extremely talented people both in front of the camera and behind it, not to mention significant connections to the games’ developers.

Unfortunately, we still would not get your hopes up for new episodes airing at any point this calendar year. While at TCA earlier this year, HBO programming executive Casey Bloys cast doubt on a 2022 launch to Deadline, and it does feel like a 2023 premiere is a little more realistic. There is still a lot of work that needs to be done on this show, whether it be editing certain scenes or adding additional elements. This is a series that requires a lot of time and care, and we’ve known over the years that HBO is keen to give their shows whatever they need.

In general, we do think that early 2023 is shaping up to be an enormous time for Pedro Pascal. In addition to the work that he’s done on this series, he’s also got another season of The Mandalorian set to arrive on Disney+ in February. We already have a vision in our head of the Game of Thrones alum bouncing from one promotional campaign to the next in order to ensure that he gets everything done.

When do you most want to see HBO’s The Last of Us on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Remember to also keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any further updates all about the show. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







