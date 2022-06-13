Power Book IV: Force season 2 spoilers: First Tommy Egan photo!

Sure, we recognize that Power Book IV: Force season 2 isn’t set to premiere for quite some time, but we’ve got a new look at Tommy today!

If you look at the photo below via showrunner Gary Lennon, you can get an official tease at Joseph Sikora’s character moving into the new episodes (which are currently in production). We know that Tommy’s starting off the season in a delicate place. While he has family around him in JP and D-Mac, he’s also dealing with the arrival of Kate to town and also the terrible death of Liliana, one of the few people he could really trust. There was a deep emotional connection between the two; it may have never turned romantic, but it also doesn’t matter. What does was that it was important to Tommy.

We tend to think that in the early going of season 2, one of Tommy’s big goals is going to be to get justice for what happened to her. He still isn’t aware that Claudia Flynn pulled the trigger but the moment he did, you gotta think there’s going to be trouble.

Lennon comes on Force after working previously on Hightown, and before that the original Power, where he was one of the main caretakers of the Tommy character for many years. He’s stepping in following the exit of Robert Munic, who took on the role for season 1.

