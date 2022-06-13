Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Jesse Williams on show, Ellen Pompeo’s future

Would Grey’s Anatomy ever go on without Ellen Pompeo? We know that this is a question that been asked a lot over the years and in a lot ways, we get it. The character Meredith Grey’s name is in the title! We’ve long been in the camp that we can’t see the show working in its current form without her, though we’re sure some sort of spin-off could be figured out down the road.

Now, a former cast member in Jesse Williams is speaking out, and he seems to feel similar about the series’ prospects without Ellen around. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the actor and current star of Take Me Out on Broadway made some of his thoughts clear:

“I don’t know [if it would work without her], it would be a different show … She’s the heart of that show. She’s Grey. So, unlikely … But again, I don’t work there anymore. So it doesn’t matter what I think.”

Jesse, ironically, has been subject to plenty of talk himself about a potential spin-off featuring him and Sarah Drew, but it has largely been fan speculation. No one from ABC has confirmed or suggested anything, and we know that both of these actors at the moment have their own separate things that they are working on. It’s going to take a lot of patience to really see what the future holds for Jackson or April, and if either one of these characters will come back.

As for Pompeo’s long-term future on Grey’s Anatomy, we know that she’s on board for season 19; beyond that, though, things become a little unclear. Our hope is that the show could make it to season 20, but that’s mostly because it feels like such a solid number to wrap up on.

