Irma Vep season 1 episode 3 spoilers: More on Mira’s reflections

Irma Vep season 1 episode 3 is set to arrive on HBO in just a single week’s time — so do you want to learn some other news all about it? this is an episode titled “Dead Man’s Escape” and on the surface, this feels like a great chance to explore some relationships further.

Of course, along the way we imagine that the story will continue to send-up the entertainment industry in every possible way. If there was ever a TV show version of an indie comedy film, this would be it. The reviews have been overhwhelmingly positive, and the entirety of the first two episodes feel like a breath of fresh air. The challenge now comes in trying to match what’s been done so far and of course, that may not be an easy thing to do.

For the time being, what we can go ahead and do is offer up the full Irma Vep season 1 episode 3 synopsis with a few more teases on the subject of what lies ahead:

As Mira contemplates and looks back at her past, René analyses her relationship with her ex-wife, who also played Irma Vep.

Based on the promo that we saw after tonight’s episode, Mira is going to struggle in part with loneliness. She’s still trying to see the project through and hasn’t ventured back home yet, but there are going to be more roadblocks thrown her way. We saw tonight how she dealt with paparazzi, but is this just the tip of the iceberg with all of this?

Also, you have to remember that another component to the story is the production itself, and direction that could go increasingly off-the-rails as time goes on. Since when is it a good idea to be making stunts more dangerous, especially when there’s a lot of peril with them as is?

