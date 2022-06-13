Yellowjackets season 2: Could Jason Ritter appear with Melanie Lynskey?

It goes without saying, but there is enthusiasm through the roof for Yellowjackets season 2, even if it’s not premiering for a really long time. Filming hasn’t even started yet!

We do know that when the show does come back, there are going to be some new castings and people who are entering the mix. After all, there are plans to meet an older version of Lottie, and there’s certainly some discussion out there that Van could show up in the present, as well.

We’re sure that beyond older versions of established characters, there’s also room to welcome in some new faces, as well. Could one of them be played by Melanie Lynskey’s real-life husband Jason Ritter? It’s certainly a fun thing to think about! The Parenthood alum is certainly game to take part, at least according to what Lynskey had to say to People Magazine recently:

“He would do anything, I think. He really would … I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I’m not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second.”

This is certainly a fun thing to think about, but we’d have to wait and see if anything else eventually gets announced here. Season 2 of Yellowjackets is keeping most of its big reveals close to the vest for now, though at the very least we should hear something in the casting department by late summer or early fall.

