The Good Doctor season 6: Are big changes ahead for Dr. Lim?

We know that The Good Doctor season 6 is not going to be premiering on ABC until this fall, but that won’t stop us from looking ahead! Why would it?

While we know a lot of characters moving forward could have some significant story arcs, Dr. Lim’s may be the one we’re the most curious about. First and foremost, we have to figure out if the character is even still alive! The end of season 5 left her fate very-much hanging in the balance, and that was an intentional choice by the writers to keep us guessing. Our hope is that she obviously recovers, especially since this show has lost SO many series regulars already. Why drop another one now?

Rather than thinking of this as a situation where Lim is likely going to die, we’re focusing more on the following question: How is she going to recover? What could the road ahead conceivably look like for her? There are certainly some major bumps in the road coming, but this is a determined character and someone who we could see being a bit stubborn. She’ll want to get back to work immediately after her injuries and unfortunately for her, that may not be possible.

With all of this in mind, let’s hope that in the early going, season 6 gives us a true story about how she picks herself up, what stands in her way, and all of the major challenges that lie ahead. While we’re sure that there is some sort of time jump coming in the new season (there almost always is to get us through hiatus), we hope that it’s not right away. The last thing we want is for us to be completely on the other side of the recovery. We don’t want to see Lim in pain; however, it’s important to pay off some of the twists you set up.

