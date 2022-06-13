Gentleman Jack season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO?

Following tonight’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a Gentleman Jack season 3 renewal? Or, are we about to arrive at the end? Just as you would imagine, there’s going to be some interest…

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, there isn’t anything official in regards to the future. While Gentleman Jack airs on HBO here in the United States it comes on BBC One in the UK, where it wrapped a little while ago. While we think the stateside performance could help whether or not it comes back, we think that HBO mostly takes its cues from the BBC when it comes to a potential season 3. Hopefully, something more will be unveiled over the next few months.

The good news is that, at least for now, there’s a reason for hope. Season 2 built wonderfully off of what we saw the first go-around, and we definitely think that there is a big global audience who would be excited to check out more of Gentleman Jack whenever it comes on the air.

So, provided that we get a season 3, when could it air? That’s the next big question, and the only answer we can give is “potentially before too long.” There’s not often a specific timetable for British series to get back to work and produce new episodes, but we tend to think that there’s a chance for something more in either late 2023 or early 2024. Getting the story together is the first order of business and after that, the cast and crew must get back into production. Once all of the episodes are in the can, that’s where we can really get a much better sense of what the BBC and then HBO will decide to do. More than likely, the British network will be the first one to broadcast new episodes.

