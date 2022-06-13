America’s Got Talent video: Meet urbancrew, Flyers of the South!

Just in case you wanted to get your blood pumping this morning, prepare for urbancrew on America’s Got Talent this week!

In the video below, you can see a sneak peek of this group, nicknamed the “Flyers of the South.” After you watch their audition, it’s going to be pretty clear why that is. They are incredibly athletic and incorporate so many different flips and tricks into their act. There is an element of dance here for sure, but they are a little similar to V. Unbeatable in how the biggest selling point here is their stunts. They do things that no human should be able to do!

The most impressive part of this act is the danger and the timing incorporated here. There are some tricks here that could could easily hurt someone if they were just a second or two late; yet, they pull all of them off! There’s also an exciting confidence from the group; we love the guy at the end running up and pretending to push the Golden Buzzer for the group. We’re not sure that they will get it, but that’s just because it’s SO hard to predict what’s going to make a judge feel like they should press it.

With that being said, it’s obvious that this group is making it to at least the live shows, and could go deep depending on how the audience votes. We know that they’ve already got a following in their home country of the Philippines, and we’re psyched to see how that ends up translating to US viewers. (For those who don’t know, a version of the group performed years ago on Asia’s Got Talent — they’ve absolutely evolved since that point, and they’re far from the first act with international success within the franchise.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you think about urbancrew and their America’s Got Talent audition?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







