The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date, first details revealed!

After a long time waiting, we now have a better sense of what’s coming for The Handmaid’s Tale — including a season 5 premiere date.

Today, Hulu revealed that on Wednesday, September 14, the first two installments of the Elisabeth Moss series are going to air. Following that, the show will shift over to a once-a-week pattern like we’ve seen in the past.

To go along with the big premiere-date announcement today, Hulu did also release a full season 5 logline — one that makes it clear that Canada is not necessarily a safe haven like it once was:

“June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

What still does remain a mystery is whether or not season 5 will be the final season, but we’re starting to feel optimistic that it won’t be. If it was, why not go ahead and announce that today? We do think there’s probably an end date coming for the show sooner rather than later, but we’d be thrilled if there was two more seasons’ worth of story that we could dive into here.

