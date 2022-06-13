Riverdale season 7: Show EP explains final season decision

In the event you did not know already, Riverdale season 7 is going to be the final one at The CW. So what inspired this choice? Is this something that everyone seems to be on board for? Based on early indications, that seems to be the case.

We know that for us, seven seasons is hardly a jaw-dropping decision. This is how long a lot of initial contracts ran for the cast and if they were to continue, that would require separate (and most likely expensive) negotiations. The show’s ratings have dropped a lot over the years; it was only inevitable that they start building to an endgame at this point.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa noted that he is glad to have the news on the final season at this point. After all, it gives him and the entire creative team an opportunity to do bold things at the end of season 6:

“We were thinking seven years was going to be our run. And when that was formalized, I don’t think it caught anyone by surprise … I will say, the confirmation came as we were plotting literally the last episode of the season. And we were weighing a very big swing for the end of the season and into season seven. And when [the news] came down, it was like, ‘We’re doing this.’ So it was really good timing and I think it emboldened us to run into this wild choice quite happily.”

Based on how we read this quote and also what we know Riverdale to be, it feels almost inevitable that there’s going to be some big cliffhanger at the end of this season. Why wouldn’t there be? Isn’t that the right way to get everyone more excited for the future?

