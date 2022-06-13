NCIS: Hawaii season 2: When to expect a new promo!

As many of you out there likely know at this point, NCIS: Hawaii season 2 is coming to CBS eventually; it’s mostly a waiting game to see when that happens.

So when could we start to see some of the first footage for what lies ahead? Is there a lot to look forward to there? We tend to think so, but go ahead and know that it’s not going to surface at some point over the next month. As a matter of fact, we’d be stunned if anything comes out during the month of July, either.

If we had to make some sort of big-time prediction here, it’s that we are going to see a trailer with some footage at some point in either late August or early September … mostly because there is no rush for the CBS show to release anything before then. They have the luxury of having time on their side for the time being, and they also have a way of promoting shows that works for them. (Remember that season 2 is more than likely going to premiere in late September of early October.)

What are we expecting to see in a first-look trailer? We imagine that a good chunk of it will revolve (to the surprise of no one) around Jane Tennant and some new action-packed cases for her and the rest of the team will tackle. We’d love for it to also contain a couple of personal moments for her, and also for Lucy and Whistler now that they’re back together; of course, we also realize that CBS tends to market their previews around people who aren’t already watching the show. We wouldn’t be shocked if the first preview is a little bit generic when it comes to the personal lives of the team, which would be a bummer since there’s clearly a lot to dive into here.

