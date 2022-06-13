Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Be prepared for a lot of flashbacks!

The greater Yellowstone universe likes to cover a lot in terms of time periods — that much is abundantly clear at the moment. We’ve seen flashbacks here and there for John, and we’ve got a whole origin story for the ranch at this point in 1883. This is without even mentioning the upcoming 1932, which should give us a sense of how the place made it through the Great Depression.

Well, for the upcoming Yellowstone season 5 we are venturing back to the past again … at least to another point in the life of John Dutton.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to be seeing Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein back as younger versions of John, Beth and Rip. So why venture back to the past at this point? That’s the real mystery, as there’s something important back there that impacts the present. It could be tied to a character we haven’t met yet, or a newfound challenge that quickly presents itself.

Entering the upcoming season, the Duttons are going to continue to face obstacles at just about every turn. Take, for starters, the continued presence of Market Equities. There’s also the election that could topple the balance of power in the state, and that’s without even mentioning the rivals to John who have been around from the very beginning. He knows that his way of life is in danger and could eventually end, but he wants to kick the can down the road first as far as humanly possible.

What are you the most curious to see as we get into Yellowstone season 5 when it comes to these flashbacks?

