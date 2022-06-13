In the Dark season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘If Books Could Kill’

In the Dark season 4 episode 3 is poised to come on The CW next week, and it carries with it a great title: “If Books Could Kill.”

As a lot of you out there most likely know at this point, season 4 is the final season for the Perry Mattfeld drama — but at least it’s going on with a bang, right? The writers are holding nothing back this season when it comes to increasing danger not just for Murphy, but for more or less everyone around her. Just take a look at the In the Dark season 4 episode 3 synopsis below if you’re interested in learning more:

THE MUPRHY EFFECT – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) accidentally sets off a chain of events that have near fatal consequences for Felix (Morgan Krantz). Meanwhile, Leslie’s (Marianne Rendón) quick thinking buys everyone a little breathing room. Dinh Thai directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw & Nic Strain (#403). Original airdate 6/20/2022.

Does this mean that 100% Felix or someone close to him dies? You could view it that way, but the thing with synopses is that somehow, they always manage to give themselves some wiggle room. We wouldn’t say that anything is 100% guaranteed just based on this alone. In general, we’re just predicting that you’re going to see some life-or-death situations extend through most of the rest of this season. We know that Murphy is often well-meaning, but there are consequences to every action, and also plenty of people within this world that absolutely have an axe to grind.

We’ll probably say this throughout the season, but let’s just hope that we’re building towards an exciting end of the road here…

