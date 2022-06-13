Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Bonnie & Clyde.

Next week on The CW you’re going to be seeing Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3 on the air, and it’s clear that there is a LOT that lies ahead. Liz, Max, and Michael could be joining forces with Cameron for a shared mission. Meanwhile, we could have a few romantic subplots and also a handful of significant twists.

If you’re curious in getting a little more insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Roswell, New Mexico season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

SECRETS – Liz (Jeanine Mason), Max (Nathan Dean), Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Cameron (guest star Riley Voelkel) put a plan into action that could finally get them a step closer to catching Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres) and Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees). Meanwhile, Maria (Heather Hemmens) is hiding her recent lack of visions and Kyle (Michael Trevino) has a date. The series also stars Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Amber Midthunder. America Young directed the episode written by Joel Thompson & Leah Longoria (403). Original Airdate 6/20/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

On a slightly separate note, can we go ahead and say that Riley Voelkel has to be one of the most consistently-employed actresses working in TV these days? She’s got this job, a recurring role Chicago Med, a handful of appearances on Legacies, and then a series-regular job over on Hightown. We’re just glad there’s still time in here for some appearances from Cameron, since it does feel like she’s got much more story to tell here across the board.

