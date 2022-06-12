The Rookie season 5: When will premiere date news be announced?

The Rookie season 5 is going to be coming this fall — but will we get news on a premiere date in the relatively near future?

Of course, it goes without saying that there’s a demand to get more episodes in the near future, but it’s hard to rush things along when new episodes have yet to even start filming! That’s going to happen over the next few months, and we tend to imagine that ABC is already plotting when they want a lot of their shows to come back.

You probably will get some premiere dates for the network’s entire fall lineup before too long … but we’d go ahead and advise you to be patient for at least the next couple of weeks. Last year, we heard the dates in mid-July, and we’re expecting something similar here. Remember that ABC isn’t just going to announce when the Nathan Fillion drama is back on the air; they will also do the same for everything else that they have on their schedule! That includes, of course, the spin-off Feds that we got a small taste of earlier this spring.

We’re projecting right now that we will see season 5 in late September and early October, and of course there are BIG challenges coming for almost every single character! That includes John Nolan doing his best to present a better side of policing, or Bradford and Chen as their whole “will they or won’t they?” story arcs continues. We of course hope that the writers will finally go there after so much buildup, but we’re not going to sit here and promise that there’s a clear timeline; instead, there could be a lot of uncertainty for the next little while, so go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Related – Check out even more news on The Rookie season 5, including other insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







