FBI season 5 premiere date: When will it be announced by CBS?

We know that an FBI season 5 is coming to CBS down the road. Isn’t it nice to know that for certain a good while in advance? We tend to think so!

Of course, the next order of business is trying to figure out something simple: When the network is actually going to announce what’s next. Are we going to be getting some premiere-date news sooner rather than later?

In theory, we think the network could announce it over the next few days … we just don’t think they are altogether likely to do this, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, you have to remember the fact that CBS likes to announce all of their premiere dates at once, and making sure that all of this is assembled is something that takes a good bit of time. They won’t feel any pressure to rush things along here, and in the past, we’ve seen premiere-date announcements come in the middle of July. That’s more or less what we are targeting in this instance, as well.

As for what we are expecting to see across FBI season 5, it starts with Maggie Bell! Missy Peregrym will almost certainly be back from maternity leave at the start of the season, and we anticipate that she is going to be diving head-first into a lot of action and drama. This is not the sort of show to hold anything back, and we have a hard time thinking that they will do so here. They will throw her right into another dramatic and high-stakes case, and there could be a handful of those coming almost after the fact, as well.

Of course, some characters beyond Maggie will also have time in the spotlight, though that should be a foregone conclusion.

