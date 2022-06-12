The Chi season 5 premiere date: Watch the latest teaser!

Can you believe that we’re going to be seeing The Chi season 5 on Showtime in just under two weeks? There’s so much to look forward to here!

Let’s start off this piece, though, by talking about the premiere, largely because there are some elements of this that could be a little confusing. The first episode will be streaming on Friday, June 24 — basically, two days before it airs on Showtime in primetime on June 26. If you want to make sure you don’t miss any spoilers, you’re going to want to stream it on the Friday. This is a chance to build a little momentum into the rest of the season; it’s also an experiment. Since Showtime doesn’t care that much about live viewers, they can try out some stuff like this.

As for what’s coming up within this season, the teaser below hints that there could be something happening with Emmett and Kiesha … maybe. Meanwhile, is Kevin standing up for himself? He’s young still, and of course he’s in the process of finding his voice. This show is about the people and relationships that define the South Side, and now that we’re so far into the story, we’re thrilled to know some of these people on such a deep level.

Want to know more about the cast and guest stars? Check out the following, courtesy of a network press release:

Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Season five cast includes Jacob Latimore (Like a Boss), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook (West Side Story). Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Jason Weaver and Iman Shumpert are set to return as guest stars, along with previously announced new guest stars Nia Jervier (Dear White People, Twenties) as Tierra, the poised, polished and driven god-niece of Douda (Cook), whom he recruits for a rebranding effort; and Carolyn Michelle Smith (Russian Doll, House of Cards) as Deja, a new love interest for Shaad (Weaver) who helps him level up in more ways than one. In addition, L’lerrét Jazelle plays Fatima, a local journalist who wants the best for her neighborhood and isn’t afraid to hold politicians’ feet to the fire to get the truth, and Antonyah Allen is Simone, Kevin’s (Hibbert) new classmate, a creative introvert who constantly challenges him and opens his mind to new experiences.

What do you most want to see on The Chi season 5?

