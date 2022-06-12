The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date: What will the rollout be?

We know that The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 is coming to Hulu down the road and, of course, that is a cause for celebration! This is one of the best shows out there, and there are so many more directions the writers can take the story.

For the sake of this article, though, there is really just one simple question we want to get into: How will the streaming service plot out the episodes? Are we going to get multiple ones the same week?

At the moment, the easiest assumption to make is that you’ll get at least two episodes airing the same way before the show shifts over to a weekly format, and possibly three. This is what we have seen from the very beginning of the series, and we tend to think that Hulu will want to keep that tradition going.

Is that really the right move for this show, though? That is where we start to have a few more questions. While we appreciate getting a lot of the show to watch at once after a long layoff, it does at times lead to a situation where certain episodes get lost in the shuffle. We’re personally the sort who likes to watch just one episode a week and have a little bit of time in order to simmer it, but we recognize at this point that we are in the minority. There’s a lot of people out there who love the rollout exactly how it is, or would even prefer getting the whole thing at once!

When will the premiere-date announcement be made?

Most likely, a couple of months before season 5 starts streaming. At that point, we imagine we’ll also learn how many stories we are getting at once.

