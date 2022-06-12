Chicago Med season 8 premiere date: When will it be announced?

If you are excited to check out Chicago Med season 8 on NBC, rest assured that there is some exciting, dramatic stuff down the road. With the way that season 7 ended, how can you not want to see a lot of other crazy stuff?

Unfortunately, we don’t get a sense that we’ll be hearing something more in the near future. There is no premiere date at the moment, and the earliest that we’d expect to see the show back is late September or early October. The same goes for the rest of the series within the One Chicago umbrella at the same exact time.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, there’s something else that we have to think about for a moment: When will the network actually announce a premiere date? Is there a suitable time in which some of that news will actually start to come out? If we had to guess, it’s something that we’ll hear a little bit more about later this summer. Typically, late June / early-to-mid July is when a lot of these announcements are made. Networks like NBC need time to figure out what dates make the most sense, and also how they want to structure out the remainder of the season. There’s way more work that goes into planning things out than most are aware of from the outside.

Whenever the premiere date is announced, rest assured that there will still be plenty of time to hype up what lies ahead. There’s no denying that season 7 ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers possible, as the fire started to burn within Will Halstead’s building. At the moment, it does feel as though this would be the perfect setup for a One Chicago crossover; we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.

