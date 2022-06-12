Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, June 12?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we going to be following up last week’s segment with something more?

We realize that we’re right in the middle of the summer and because of that, we’re at this point where we tend to alternate between new episodes and repeats. That can tend to be a little bit confusing. However, we can tell you now that there will be another episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but it’s going to be here around the show’s typical 11:00 p.m. Eastern start time, at least according to the guid.

So what will the main focus of this episode be? There’s a lot of possibilities to be explored here, but we don’t think there’s as predictable a focus as what we saw last week. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised if the main segment is a little more evergreen in nature — something that could have been topical a few months ago to the same extent that it is right now. These are at times some of the most memorable for this show, since you can watch them months down the road and still find them compelling and/or informative. There are also segments of Last Week Tonight here and there that tend to be a little bit ahead of their time. Take, for example, the one that we got about cryptocurrency.

If nothing else, we want the same thing from Last Week Tonight that we always have — comedy of course, but also a chance to learn a little bit about the world around us. We know that there’s a longer hiatus coming at some point this summer, and we’re going to miss having the show around when that happens.

