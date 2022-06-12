Barry season 4: Is it renewed or canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following today’s big season 3 finale, can you expect a Barry season 4 renewal? Not just that, when could it premiere? If you’re curious about either one of these things, we’re happy to get into them!

The first thing that is absolutely worth noting here is that there will be another season coming to HBO down the road! We also get the feeling that the show is going to have a much faster turnaround than it did between season 2 and season 3. Production will kick off here at some point in June, and the plan is for Bill Hader to direct every episode. Given some of the work that we’ve seen from him so far behind the scenes here, we absolutely endorse this idea a million times over.

In a statement back when the renewal was first announced, here is what Amy Gravitt, EVP of Programming over at HBO, had to say about the subject:

“Bill, Alec, and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense … I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

When will Barry season 4 premiere?

There is no specific date out there for new episodes, but our hope is that they will surface at some point in 2023. The most important to remember here, though, is that Barry is not the sort of show that will be rushed. We don’t foresee the folks over at HBO trying to push to get these installments out at an extremely rapid pace; instead, they will make sure that they are perfect in about every way possible before unleashing them on the world.

Hopefully, the show continues to be as dark, twisted, and exciting as we saw during season 3. Is this one of the most exciting shows on TV? It certainly feels that way.

