Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? A look to season 8

Is Fear the Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Are we going to be getting more stories within the world of the zombie drama?

Well, let’s just say that the news at the moment is a little bit mixed: We know that there are more stories coming featuring some of your favorite characters. The show was renewed for a season 8 a good while ago! However, it’s not going to be coming back for a long time. There is no installment tonight, and there likely won’t be one for at least the next few months.

The main order of business to think about now when it comes to season 8 is the sort of role that Madison Clark is going to have in the central narrative the rest of the way. It’s exciting to know that Kim Dickens is back on the series, but there are still so many mysteries — especially around PADRE. They’ve been separating children from their families, thinking that this is the best way for them to grow up strong, tough, and willing to handle adversity. Morgan has helped her to see a different path.

What can the two really accomplish now? Odds are, season 8 will be a deeper exploration of this very world, and it’s diving into territory we know really well with this franchise. We’ve seen a lot of new communities over the years where those in power think they understand the right way to survive. Often, there’s something dark underneath that gets explored and played out over time. This particular universe should feel different than anything else we’ve seen, and we tend to imagine that there are a number of characters we’ll meet within that for the first time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







