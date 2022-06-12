Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2: Show EP on possible future

At the time of this writing, there is still no confirmation that an Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is going to be happening at Disney+. Are we hoping for more? Absolutely, and we’re sure people behind the scenes are doing what they can in order to make sure that it happens.

With that being said, we’re not altogether confident a renewal will be announced until after the finale. For the time being, the focus seems to be on the subject at hand.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, show executive producer Joby Harold was happy to talk about the reaction to season 1, and the potential for more down the road:

It’s been very gratifying, the reception and the fact that so many people have been watching it. And it’s lovely to hear that there’s an appetite for more internally and on the outside. This story was always intended to be a complete limited story in six chapters, so that was my concentration and Deb’s concentration and our focus. And what happens in the future happens in the future. But right now I’m so focused on this that I’m just looking forward to the remaining chapters coming up.

If we do get a season 2, odds are we won’t see it for a rather long time. The earliest we anticipate seeing more of this series is in a couple of years, especially when you consider everything that Disney+ has scheduled over the next couple of years in the Star Wars world.

